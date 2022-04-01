US-2 re-opens near Co. road 509 after crash in Delta County
A crash caused US-2 to partially close.
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENSIGN, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT reports US-2 is now open in Delta County. It had been closed briefly between County Road 509 and W. 5 Road after a crash.
As of 7:15 EDT, US-2 is closed between County Road 509 and W. 5 Road in Delta County.
MDOT reports the closure is due to a crash.
