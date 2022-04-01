Advertisement

US-2 re-opens near Co. road 509 after crash in Delta County

A crash caused US-2 to partially close.
Photo Credit: Denise Paquette.
Photo Credit: Denise Paquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ENSIGN, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT reports US-2 is now open in Delta County. It had been closed briefly between County Road 509 and W. 5 Road after a crash.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Last published: Apr 1, 2022 7:25:49 PM

As of 7:15 EDT, US-2 is closed between County Road 509 and W. 5 Road in Delta County.

MDOT reports the closure is due to a crash.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from responding authorities.

