3 Menominee High School students charged with allegedly making terroristic threats

Menominee High School
Menominee High School(Menominee Area Public Schools)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Menominee High School students were charged with making alleged threats against school employees and students on March 29.

The official charges according to the prosecuting attorney, Jeffery T. Rogg, were False Report of Threat of Terrorism and School - Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students.

These charges were filed based on a report by a Menominee High School student to Menominee Police Department School Resource Officer Daniel Bartell on March 16, that there was a visible and active threat being made by certain specific classmates against an adult School Success Worker and the Assistant Principal.

The facts filed with the court in support of petitions allege that the students charged made threats to “shoot up the school” and they had a “target list” of both the adult administrators and at least two students.

Rogg commended the courage of the student in reporting the situation to school personnel and the proactive efforts of Officer Bartell in conducting an immediate and thorough investigation. Rogg further emphasized that because of this student’s bravery, a potential disaster was averted.”

“This is actually one of the more significant school threats I’ve seen this year, since my warning letter to all parents and students in December,” continued Rogg.

The Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 12 such cases since the Oxford School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

The students being charged are two 14-year-old girls and one 15-year-old boy. Their names have not been released. They will be arraigned in the 41st District Court, Family Division April 5 at 2:00, 2:30 and 3:00 p.m.

