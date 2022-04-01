Advertisement

2022 Veteran Marijuana Research Grant Program RFP now available

MRA
MRA(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2022 Veteran Marijuana Research (VMR) Grant Program.

The grants will be funded by $20 million collected through a 10% excise tax on adult-use marijuana retail sales.

In 2018, the voters of the state of Michigan passed the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. This requires the MRA to expend money until 2022, or for at least two years, to provide $20 million annually to one or more clinical trials that are approved by the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) and sponsored by a non-profit organization or researcher within an academic institution researching the efficacy of marijuana in treating the medical conditions of United States armed services veterans and preventing veteran suicide.

The purpose of this RFP is to obtain proposals from non-profit organizations or academic institutions that will outline plans to coordinate and manage research into the efficacy of marijuana in treating the medical conditions of United States armed services veterans and preventing veteran suicide.

The deadline for the proposals is June 1, 2022 and the anticipated start date for the program is July 30, 2022.

The VMR RFP documents are linked below and are also available on the MRA website at https://www.michigan.gov/MRA

