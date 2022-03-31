Advertisement

Storm brings windy & snowy conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A storm system is moving across the region today. The track has shifted farther south through the Lower Peninsula. This changes the areas of impact and lowers potential snow accumulations. The eastern counties of the U.P. will end with the highest amounts around 4-6″, 1-3″ for the south and west. Winds will still be gusty at times, which could result in scattered power outages as well.

Today: Snow and wind for the eastern half

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Clouds clearing and becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s in the south

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low 40s

