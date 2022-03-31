Planning continues for 2022 U.P. State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair is still five and a half months away but planning for this year’s fair began well before the 2021 State Fair.

This year’s state fair theme is “A Celebration of Agriculture and Community.”

“I think we started planning for the 2022 U.P. State Fair long before last year’s fair and ended so there’s been a lot of activity on the fairground,” Vickie Micheau, director for the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Last year’s fair brought 97,000 people to Delta County. This year, organizers are hoping to break 100,000 guests.

“The U.P. State Fair Authority will be offering a fair that is absolutely affordable, family-friendly and fun,” said Micheau.

The State Fair Authority has been hard at work getting vendors lined up and animal exhibits ready.

“Buildings are getting ready, our staff is getting ready to welcome fairgoers, the exhibitors, the vendors and everybody who is really responsible for the success of the U.P. State Fair,” said Micheau.

Organizers have already lined up this year’s grandstand entertainment which all leads up to Russell Dickerson on Saturday.

“We have great grandstand entertainment. Of course, we have our returning, ever-popular food vendors, our all-time favorite at the fair, plus we have new vendors that will be coming in,” said Micheau.

This year’s fair is August 15-21.

