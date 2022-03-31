Advertisement

Michigan Tech reveals 2022 Football schedule

Five home games, six road contests
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Coach Steve Olson and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce the 2022 regular season schedule. The Huskies will play 11 contests, including Division I St. Thomas for the second straight season. Tech will also play five home games at Kearly Stadium this fall.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville will be the Huskies’ first non-conference opponent as Tech hosts the Pioneers on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern standard time. The Huskies then travel to St. Thomas on Saturday, December 10 at 1:10 p.m. Last season, the Tommies narrowly escaped Houghton with a 12-9 win in their first season at the Division I level.

On September 17, MTU is in Wichita Falls, Texas to play the defending Lone Star Conference Champions, Midwestern State at 8 p.m. Tech is back in Houghton for the first of two games against Saginaw Valley State at 1 p.m.

The Huskies begin Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at Davenport University on October 1, then welcome Wayne State University for Homecoming on October 8 at 1 p.m. Homecoming weekend is also Michigan Tech Football’s 100-year celebration.

Winner of the annual Miner’s Cup for each of the last 11 seasons, Michigan Tech hosts rival Northern Michigan at Kearly Stadium on October 15 at 1 p.m., then hits the road to take on defending Division II National Champion Ferris State on October 22.

Tech’s final home game is on October 29 against perennial powerhouse Grand Valley State at 1 p.m. The Huskies finish with road trips to Hillsdale College (November 5) and Saginaw Valley State (November 12). Both are 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Michigan Tech finished the 2021 season 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the GLIAC Standings to take third place, up two spots from 2019. The Huskies are in the midst of spring practices. Ticket information for the 2022 regular season will be released in the future.

2022 Michigan Tech Football Schedule (all eastern time)

Thursday, Sept. 1 UW Platteville 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 at St. Thomas 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 at Midwestern State 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 Saginaw Valley State 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1at Davenport 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 Wayne State (Homecoming) 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 Northern Michigan (Miner’s Cup) 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ferris StateTBD

Saturday, Oct. 29 Grand Valley State 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hillsdale College 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Saginaw Valley State 1 p.m.

