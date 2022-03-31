Michigan Tech announces Men’s Basketball awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball head coach Josh Buettner has announced five team award winners for the 2021-22 season. Junior guard Owen White was selected for the Ken Hamar Award given to the Most Valuable Player.

White (Rhinelander, Wisconsin) earned numerous accolades this season, including NABC First Team All-District and CoSIDA First Team All-Region. White led the Huskies in points and pulled in the second most rebounds en route to being named to the GLIAC First Team, GLIAC All-Defensive Team, and back-to-back GLIAC Player of the Year. He shot 48.7-percent from the field, including 36.6-percent from 3-point range with three double-doubles and a season-high 30 points.

He has been named GLIAC North Divison Player of the Week five times in his career, including twice this winter. His 1,542 career points currently ranks 12th on the Michigan Tech all-time chart. White also earned the Ken Hamar Award in 2020-21 as well as the Billy Gappy Award for Most Improved Player in 2019-20.

Adam Hobson (Stoughton, Wisconsin) is this year’s Billy Gappy Most Improved Player. Hobson started all 27 games in 2021-22 after appearing in 23 games with zero starts last year as a freshman. He more than doubled his minutes per game to 31.9 and averaged 12.3 points, shooting 43.7-percent from the field and 39.9-percent from beyond the arc.

Bill Gappy (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) collected 146 wins in 12 seasons as head coach of the Huskies (1972-83, 1984-85).

Junior Carter Johnston (Beaverton, Michigan) was announced as the winner of the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award for the second straight season. Johnston was frequently tasked with shutting down the opposing team’s top guards and started all 28 games for the Huskies. Johnston also led the team in assists (4.5 apg) for the second year in a row.

Harold Meese (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) spent 36 years as a professor and dean of students at Michigan Tech. He also served on the Michigan Tech Athletic Board and helped create and administer the athletic grant-in-aid program.

For the fourth season in a row, Kyle Clow was Tech’s Scholastic Achievement Award honoree. Clow, a senior from Germantown, Wisconsin, is triple majoring in Mechanical Engineering, Finance, and Economics, and been a GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team selection three times. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.00. Clow appeared in 28 games this season off the bench and scored played a career-high 9.9 minutes per game for MTU.

Redshirt freshman Dawson Nordgaard earned the Bob Olson Award for Outstanding Newcomer this season. Both Tech freshman, Nordgaard and Nate Abel did not appear in a game this season. Nordgaard (De Pere, Wisconsin) attended West De Pere High School where he was First Team All-Conference and averaged 16 points and seven rebounds.

Bob Olson (MTU Athletics Hall of Fame) was the original “Voice of the Huskies”. He began broadcasting Tech athletic events in 1969 and spent more than 32 years behind the microphone.

Michigan Tech closed the season 21-7 overall, including 16-4 in the GLIAC. The Huskies won their second straight GLIAC North Division Regular Season title and ended the postseason in the semifinals of the GLIAC Tournament.

