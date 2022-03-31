Mental Health in the U.P.: Schools play important role in supporting students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students spend about six hours each day at school – that comes out to 30 hours a week, and from kindergarten to senior year of high school, a student will spend an average of 14,000 hours in school.

That’s why the Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District (DSISD) says schools are essential to delivering mental health services to students.

“We know that supporting the whole child is essential to their overall well-being,” said Kristy Alimenti, DSISD Mental Health Coordinator.

Alementi said nearly half of adolescents will be impacted by some kind of mental health issue.

“Only about 20% of the students will actually receive care or access care. It takes Every adult and every peer to be having these conversations to support mental health,” Alementi said.

Alementi is part of Delta County’s mental health task force.

A grant from the DSISD funded “project aware” for Alementi’s group to analyze students’ mental health.

“From research our students are six times more likely to complete intervention within the schools,” Alementi said.

Her group screened students of all ages at Bark-River Harris School, then found ways to provide support.

“Focusing on prevention activities that way all students benefit developing additional teachers of support so we have more intervention access for students that may need a higher level of support than others,” Alementi said.

Screening found most students had higher levels of anxiety.

“The more that we engage in these conversations, the more we reduce the stigma about accessing services and supports when they’re needed,” Alementi said.

So now, Bark-River Harris School is focusing on students’ social-emotional well-being and they found students to be more successful.

“Increased academic achievement, better relationships skills, more overall well-being,” Alementi said.

The school has implemented the trails program from the University of Michigan.

“It’s grounded in cognitive-behavioral theory and mindfulness which are proven strategies to assist with symptoms of anxiety and depression,” Alementi said.

