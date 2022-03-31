Mental Health in the U.P.: Providing resources to students

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County’s Mental Health Task Force is highlighting student needs and motivating staff to take action.

Four students at Bark River-Harris School talk about their mental health and shared how the TRAILS Program is helping make their big feelings more manageable. It’s a new program for the school and comes from the University of Michigan.

“High school in middle school, even elementary school, it’s really hard. Life is really difficult. Kids are cruel,” said Allissa O’Driscoll, a junior at Bark River-Harris School.

People of all ages face big emotions and Bark River-Harris School is making it a priority to teach students how to handle those feelings.

“We wanted to really wrap everything we stand for, everything we are going to do around that concept of student success,” said Jason Lockwood, superintendent of Bark River-Harris School.

This year, Bark River-Harris started the TRAILS Program for students of all ages to help their social-emotional wellbeing. The program has been integrated into each school week.

“I’ve learned that if you’re scared or stressed or something, you could use stomach breathing where you basically put your hands on your stomach and just breathe,” said Savanna Bower, a fifth-grader at Bark River-Harris School.

A lot of the program is based on the CBT Model, which helps students see how their thoughts on a situation directly impact their feelings and behaviors.

“Even get the move away from typical words like mad, happy, sad and to really hone in on the intensity of that emotion and then how that emotion might impact them, said Dr. Kristina Hansen, student success coordinator at Bark River-Harris School.

One student says he still doesn’t like opening up, but it helps him process his emotions on his own.

“I’ve been a lot more active, a lot more willing to do stuff, and just overall in a great mood,” said Blake Pfeister, a sophomore at Bark River-Harris School.

Another student says various exercises help him calm down.

“I was just feeling down a lot and it makes me feel more happy all the time,” said Todd Noel, a fifth-grader at Bark River-Harris School.

One of the exercises is called “ANTs”, where you identify your automatic negative thoughts. Then, find a way to make them positive.

“You cannot achieve the greatest if you don’t have the right mindset and that’s just how it is,” said O’Driscoll.

All four students say these are practical skills that they can carry with them beyond school. The goal is to break the stigma around mental health, creating a safe space for everyone.

