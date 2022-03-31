Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge remains open as ice sticks to cables and towers

The Mackinac Bridge is seen on March 31, 2022.
The Mackinac Bridge is seen on March 31, 2022.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority is giving an update Thursday about bridge conditions.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the MBA says ice that formed on the cables and towers Wednesday is still there, and so far is remaining stuck. The MBA says it can’t predict how Thursday’s snowy and windy weather will affect it, but updates are posted 24/7 at mackinacbridge.org.

The bridge closed last Thursday and Friday for several hours because of falling ice.

Mackinac County 911, using its RAVE Alert System, will send updates and information from the MBA to users’ cell phones any time the bridge has a partial or full closure due to weather or other conditions. Messages also will be sent when a full closure is reduced to a partial closure or when the bridge reopens to all traffic. To sign up, text “MacBridge” to 67283.

