Mackinac Bridge remains open as ice sticks to cables and towers

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority is giving an update Thursday about bridge conditions.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the MBA says ice that formed on the cables and towers Wednesday is still there, and so far is remaining stuck. The MBA says it can’t predict how Thursday’s snowy and windy weather will affect it, but updates are posted 24/7 at mackinacbridge.org.

The bridge closed last Thursday and Friday for several hours because of falling ice.

It's difficult to see ice falling near the towers when you're not on the bridge, but here's a look from last Thursday: pic.twitter.com/ZWXqFPfkbm — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) March 31, 2022

Ice that formed on the cables and towers yesterday is still there, and so far is remaining stuck. Can't predict how today's weather will affect it, but we post updates 24/7 at https://t.co/I3e9ihZLxS https://t.co/DHcNcivi7B — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) March 31, 2022

Mackinac County 911, using its RAVE Alert System, will send updates and information from the MBA to users’ cell phones any time the bridge has a partial or full closure due to weather or other conditions. Messages also will be sent when a full closure is reduced to a partial closure or when the bridge reopens to all traffic. To sign up, text “MacBridge” to 67283.

