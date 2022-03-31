Advertisement

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has spring into reading challenge

Graphic for the spring reading challenge
Graphic for the spring reading challenge(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is gearing up for their spring reading challenge. They call it spring into reading and it begins Friday, April 1.

The library also has a new app called, Beanstack, that can help you track your reading and help you reach that spring reading goal. The library just got a new shipment of kids books in and with the spring into reading challenge they’re hoping readers of all ages join in.

“Spring into Reading is our April reading challenge on our Beanstack app, it’s entirely virtual, and basically it just encourages reading for the entire month of April and in doing so readers can earn virtual badges and keep track of how much reading they’re doing,” said Jesse Shirtz, ICPL Director.

Your membership at the library is all you need to login to the Beanstack app once you download it on your e-reader or smart device.

