Houghton County Sheriff’s Department sees increase in sextortion reports

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an increase in sextortion schemes on social media and through text messaging services.

This comes after 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, a senior at Marquette Senior High School died by suicide after falling victim to internet sextortion last week.

The Houghton County Sheriff says to be very careful what information you share online and urges parents to talk with their children about the danger of sharing personal information and images online.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity for the community and the U.P. that this is getting out there and we’re creating an awareness of these kinds of perpetrators that are online and getting into our homes and our cell phones and our social media applications,” Sheriff Joshua Saaranen said.

Saaranen says to call your local sheriff’s office or local law enforcement agency with any questions, or to report any cases of potential exploitation or victimization by schemes such as this. There are resources listed here on our website for suicide prevention.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.