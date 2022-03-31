Great Lakes Poetry Festival kicks off in Marquette Thursday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is poetry month and the Great Lakes Poetry Festival officially kicked off Thursday night in Marquette. Inside the Peter White Public Library the festival official started with a brief introduction and open mic session.

Local poets had a chance to get up and read some of their works. The whole month of April the Peter White Library is hosting events that celebrate and promote poetry.

“I really encourage people to come check out the programs, there has got to be something that you will like in this whole month and if you’ve never thought of writing poetry, I think that you should give a poetry workshop a shot,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator.

The festival continues through April 28 with a whole host of events including readings from U.P. Poets Laureate, documentary films, workshops and a teen poetry contest. For the full list of events click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.