Forsyth Township man arrested, accused of sex crimes against ‘multiple’ underage girls

Brad Olney, 44
Brad Olney, 44(Forsyth Township Police)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich and Cody Boyer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Forsyth Township man has been arrested related to an investigation into criminal sexual conduct involving several minor aged girls.

44-year-old Brad Olney was arrested by Forsyth Township police on Monday, March 28.

Olney is charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police say the crimes are alleged to have occurred over the course of several years.

Victims have been identified from multiple areas in Marquette County.

Forsyth Township Police worked with Chocolay Township Police and the Michigan State Police on the investigation.

