Food and gas prices expected to continue rising for the remainder of 2022

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Food and gas prices are expected to continue rising in Upper Michigan, and across the nation.

Gas and food price increases are affecting us all, hurting us at the pump and costing more inside grocery stores.

According to the USDA, overall food prices are expected to rise another three to four percent this year. Crude oil is up about $40 dollars a barrel from a year ago.

Michigan State University Extension Center Research Technician Christian Kapp says increasing fuel prices put more pressure on farmers’ bottom lines. One factor causing food prices to rise.

“We have high diesel prices, very high diesel prices, record [high],” Kapp said. He continued, “This is going to add more cost to produce per acre which really impacts us even more in the Upper Peninsula because we’re already at the exact end of the supply chain.”

In times like this, buying local may be the best way to support yourself and your community at the same time. “The reason why supporting local is good is because you’re keeping money here in the community,” Downtown Marquette Farmers Marquette Manager Sara Johnson said.

Johnson says more customers give local farms even more money to produce food. “Folks here in this community are going to continue to invest in this community, they’re going to continue to work the land to preserve the land to practice regenerative, small-scale market farming,” she said.

Johnson says farmers’ market prices are not always lower than the supermarket, but you may be surprised at its discounts. “We’re all on tight budgets right now, inflation is happening but also do keep in mind that the farmers market does accept food assistance,” she said.

The market supports EBT, PEBT and Bridge cards as well as Wick Project Fresh and Senior Project Fresh coupons for those who use them. “We also participate in double-up food bucks,” Johnson added. “What that means is if you have an EBT card, you get an additional free $20 matched to whatever you take out of your EBT.”

Johnson adds that rising overall food prices make this a better time than ever to consider buying local. The downtown farmers market resumes in May. Places like the Marquette Food Co-Op and Lakeshore Depot are open year-round.

As for gas, Kapp says prices are unlikely to go back to normal any time soon.

