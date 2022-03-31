Chain of Love fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fundraiser at Bay College is has wrapped up, benefitting Special Olympics. Business Professionals of America sold chain links for a dollar - raising more than $400.

Each chain link has the name of a loved one, a quote, or even a drawing. The chains will be taken to the bowling alley next week to show Area 1 Special Olympics some love.

“It’s just a great way to give back to them. They put out so much joy into the world, why can’t we just give a little bit of that joy back to them?” said Michael Rivard, treasurer of Business Professionals of America at Bay College.

The money raised will help Special Olympic athletes in Delta and Menominee Counties continue competing. If you would still like to donate call Michael Rivard at (906) 630-3734.

