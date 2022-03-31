Arrival of Erie Trader kicks off shipping season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Erie Trader’s arrival Wednesday night is a sign that shipping season is underway on the great lakes.

Ships will be going in and out of docks for the next 280 days. Vice President of the Great Carriers’ Association, Eric Peace said that the process can be felt across all of the Great Lakes.

“These vessels that are moving are critical to not only the locations in Upper Michigan but down in the Lower Lakes of the Great Lakes. It’s a very complex system of interconnected ports and vessels, so the mines that are producing that iron ore needs to go down south to the blast furnaces and steel mills, it’s all connected,” he said.

558-thousand net tons of iron ore were shipped out of the Marquette Iron Range last year. With wintry weather continuing on Lake Superior, Peace said ships are off to a slower start.

“And the problem really is, there have been some winds which have created some delays due to the gale-force winds but the biggest delay is encountered by ice conditions in Whitefish Bay to your east,” he said.

As we approach the warmer months water levels also have an effect on shipping. while it is ideal to have average levels, Peace said that there are some small benefits when water is high.

“So when the water levels are high it is kind of a mixed blessing because it does allows us to load deeper so we can load more cargo but we also have to slow down because we’re very mindful of our wake and things like that so we don’t want to do any damage to any shoreline communities,” he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Superior is three inches below its long-term March average. But over the next month, the Great Lakes are expected to rise by 3 to 6 inches.

