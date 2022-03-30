Winter storm warnings in effect: wintry mix then moderate to heavy snow through Thursday

A low pressure system over SW Wisconsin continues to steer mixed precipitation over Upper Michigan, at times with moderate to heavy intensity. Following the system’s exit towards the Eastern Great Lakes region, a cold rush of northerly air sweeps into the U.P. with precipitation transitioning from freezing rain/sleet/snow/non-freezing rain to moderate and occasionally heavy wet snow through Thursday. Watch out for will produce poor visibility on slushy, slippery roads. In addition to travel hazards, the combination of accumulating wet snow, ice and strong winds could lead to power outages, tree and even property damage.

Find NWS Alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a transition from wet to dry snow Thursday night through Friday, still moderate to heavy in intensity with Lake Superior enhancement especially over the Eastern U.P. The snow accumulations by the end of Friday as snow tapers off from building high pressure: 1-12″ with the highest amounts over the western highlands and eastern counties near the Lake Superior shore; lesser amounts near the Lake Michigan shore.

Scattered snow chances continue over the weekend with an approaching Northern Plains system, followed by a trend to mild seasonal weather early next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers; blustery with northwest through north winds gusting 30 mph

>Highs: Upper 20s to Lower 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts, diminishing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Rain and snow showers early then diminishing; partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday, April 1st: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the evening; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 40s

