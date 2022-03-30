Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Construction Council to hold first Building Trades Summer Camp in Gladstone

High school-aged students can register throughout April for a chance to work on a construction project and learn about Building Trades aspects
Thirty high school students will be in Gladstone working on a construction project and learning about building trades aspects(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students have an opportunity to gain early skilled trades experience.

This summer, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council is launching its first-ever Building Trades Summer Camp in Gladstone.

High school students, grades 9 through 12, are eligible to apply. Out of all the applicants, 30 students within a 45-50 minute distance from the camp will be selected and paid for the duration.

They will learn building trades skills and help with the new mock-up of the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades Training Center.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing our job of recruiting those students, beginning with incoming freshmen through seniors, so that they at least get an experience and see if this is truly a career choice that they want to utilize,” said UPCC Executive Director Michael Smith.

Registration will be open from April 1st through April 30th. The camp itself is from July 11th to August 18th. To register, click here.

