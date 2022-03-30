Upper Peninsula Construction Council to hold first Building Trades Summer Camp in Gladstone

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - High school students have an opportunity to gain early skilled trades experience.

This summer, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council is launching its first-ever Building Trades Summer Camp in Gladstone.

High school students, grades 9 through 12, are eligible to apply. Out of all the applicants, 30 students within a 45-50 minute distance from the camp will be selected and paid for the duration.

They will learn building trades skills and help with the new mock-up of the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades Training Center.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing our job of recruiting those students, beginning with incoming freshmen through seniors, so that they at least get an experience and see if this is truly a career choice that they want to utilize,” said UPCC Executive Director Michael Smith.

Registration will be open from April 1st through April 30th. The camp itself is from July 11th to August 18th. To register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.