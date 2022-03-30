The time to talk with your kids about internet safety is now

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin spoke to TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about internet safety after the family of Jordan DeMay shared their story to spark these tough conversations.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says the day before his death, Jordan received message on social media from an account portraying to be someone else. The perpetrator then blackmailed Jordan into sending money by threatening to send compromising photos of Jordan to his family, friends and social media contacts. It’s called sextortion. The case is under investigation.

