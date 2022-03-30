Advertisement

The time to talk with your kids about internet safety is now

Marquette County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor says internet crimes are happening in our communities
There is no age restriction to who can be impacted, these crimes impact every one of every age
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin spoke to TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about internet safety after the family of Jordan DeMay shared their story to spark these tough conversations.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says the day before his death, Jordan received message on social media from an account portraying to be someone else. The perpetrator then blackmailed Jordan into sending money by threatening to send compromising photos of Jordan to his family, friends and social media contacts. It’s called sextortion. The case is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain
Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up
mix
First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week
A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.
MSP Wakefield Post says stay home Wednesday
A list of arts programs being offered by MATI during spring break.
MATI offers kids’ spring break arts programs
The time to talk with your children is now
The time to talk with your kids about internet safety is now