Storm system brings a wintry mix followed by heavy snow

The first round of precipitation is already moving through Upper Michigan as sleet/freezing rain/rain/snow. This will continue for the first half of the day. Then, a transition to rain occurs in the central and eastern counties this afternoon. This will be short-lived because another round of mix develops this evening. Models are indicating this storm system will skirt just east of U.P. tonight into tomorrow. As it moves by wintry mix ends and heavy system snow becomes widespread by tomorrow. Plus, winds will increase out of the north with gusts in excess of 35mph. Impacts include slippery roads today, slushy roads tomorrow, limited visibility at times from blowing snow, and scattered power outages.

Today: Morning sleet/snow/freezing rain. Then, afternoon rain in the central and east

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s elsewhere

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Snow diminishes in the morning with clouds gradually clearing out

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

