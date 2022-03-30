Advertisement

Storm system brings a wintry mix followed by heavy snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first round of precipitation is already moving through Upper Michigan as sleet/freezing rain/rain/snow. This will continue for the first half of the day. Then, a transition to rain occurs in the central and eastern counties this afternoon. This will be short-lived because another round of mix develops this evening. Models are indicating this storm system will skirt just east of U.P. tonight into tomorrow. As it moves by wintry mix ends and heavy system snow becomes widespread by tomorrow. Plus, winds will increase out of the north with gusts in excess of 35mph. Impacts include slippery roads today, slushy roads tomorrow, limited visibility at times from blowing snow, and scattered power outages.

Today: Morning sleet/snow/freezing rain. Then, afternoon rain in the central and east

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s elsewhere

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Snow diminishes in the morning with clouds gradually clearing out

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain
Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up
mix
First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Ice near quarter inch, snow 1-3″ as mixed precipitation spreads west to east in the U.P. by...
Winter weather advisories in effect as midweek storm brings ice, rain, snow
mix
First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight
Tandem of Canadian Prairies, Central Plains systems to bring rounds of ice, rain and snow to...
Chilly, scattered clouds through Tuesday before midweek storm impacts the U.P.
storm system
An active week with strong storm system