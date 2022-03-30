Shelters and food banks in Marquette County receive federal funding to combat homelessness, food insecurity

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Homeless shelters and food banks are benefitting from new federal funding.

“We don’t have enough resources to serve everybody,” Janzen House Director Brent Clark says. Shelters across Marquette County like the Janzen House cannot help everyone experiencing homelessness.

But a new $100,000 dollar grant from FEMA should help non-profits like it buy more resources. “These funds specifically help me buy extra supplies so I can buy extra paper towels, buy extra food, and provide more service,” Clark said of how the money will help the Janzen House.

FEMA has been granting money to Marquette County for the past 39 years. This year, the American Rescue Plan stimulus package allowed the agency to give more than usual.

A group of 13 food banks, homeless shelters, and non-profits known as the Marquette County Emergency Food and Shelter Allocation Committee have a say on which non-profits get this money. “Once FEMA announces the award for each county we’re able to put a notice out to non-profits in the community and then they have an opportunity to apply for access to those funds,” Marquette County FEMA Director Brian Hummel said.

The Janzen House and Superior Housing Solutions are two of the seven groups selected. Superior Housing Solutions Operations Manager Denise Bannan says she will use the $9,800 to update beds at its Marquette shelter. “Some mattress covers, some new mattresses, a lot of paper products, supplies like that and that is primarily for our Fisher Street house,” Bannan said.

Clark estimates he can provide an extra 200 bed nights to guests with the $10,400 dollars the Janzen House received. “It’s in the margins but if you don’t have a place to stay and you’re one of those people that we can assist that’s a big deal for you so we do appreciate the extra funding,” Clark said.

The Janzen House encourages all groups serving the homeless population in Marquette County to reach out to be considered as a member of the Emergency Food and Shelter Allocation Committee.

As a member group, they will have a say in who receives FEMA funding again next year.

