SAIL receives new action track chair

Superior Alliance for Independent Living
Superior Alliance for Independent Living(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living received a new action track wheelchair.

The network held a cornhole tournament last summer to raise money for it, as it was the dream of their late director, Sarah Peurakoski. The all-terrain wheelchair provides extra mobility to those who are disabled. Which SAIL’s executive director says can make a big difference in someone’s quality of life.

“It means the world, it means opening doors for people where they wouldn’t be able to go, it means independent living and opportunities for individuals, it means a whole new world for some folks. We’re excited to receive it today and be able to utilize it,” said Julie Shaw, SAIL executive director.

SAIL also received a donation from the Superior Health Foundation to receive the chair.

