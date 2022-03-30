Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week

The snowmobile trail on the lower deck will be removed for the season on Monday
Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Portage Lake Lift Bridge(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work that requires closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

Multiple test lifts are scheduled between 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, and 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, and again from 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 7. These closures will allow crews to test the operation of the new bridge lift motors.

The closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each and will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The snowmobile trail on the lower deck of the lift bridge is scheduled to be removed for the season on Monday, April 4.

The work is weather dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain
Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up
mix
First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The time to talk with your children is now
The time to talk with your kids about internet safety is now
A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.
MSP Wakefield Post says stay home Wednesday
The time to talk with your children is now
The time to talk with your kids about internet safety is now
Inside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, nearly 150 people participated in a celebration of...
National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrated