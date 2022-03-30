Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work that requires closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

Multiple test lifts are scheduled between 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, and 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, and again from 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 7. These closures will allow crews to test the operation of the new bridge lift motors.

The closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each and will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The snowmobile trail on the lower deck of the lift bridge is scheduled to be removed for the season on Monday, April 4.

The work is weather dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

