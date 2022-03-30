Advertisement

MTU Hockey’s Karow signs tryoout agreement with Texas Stars

Transfer from Boston College had ten points this season
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior defenseman Michael Karow has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Texas Stars—the primary affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Karow, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, transferred to Michigan Tech in the offseason and skated in all 37 games for the Huskies in 2021-22. He tallied a career-high 10 points with two goals and eight assists and was +13.

Karow helped anchor a Tech defense that ranked third in the nation in penalty killing percentage and fourth in scoring defense. He scored the overtime game-winner at Ferris State (Feb. 18).

Prior to Michigan Tech, Karow played four seasons and 131 games at Boston College from 2017-21. He tallied a goal and 14 assists for the Eagles and served as an alternate captain in 2020-21. The Eagles were three-time Hockey East Regular Season Champions.

Karow was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and also played 58 games in the USHL for the Youngstown Phantoms in 2016-17 and registered 21 points (four goals, 17 assists).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain
Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up
A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.
MSP Wakefield Post says stay home Wednesday
If you or someone you know is having a baby in the near future and looking for some name...
Most popular baby names in Michigan for 2022 released

Latest News

MTU’s Bliss signs with Grand Rapids Griffins
MHSAA announces 2022-2023 school year classifications
MHSAA approves basketball schedule expansion, classification changes
March 29 - NMU WLAX VS. NO. 10 GVSU Preview
March 29 - NMU WLAX VS. NO. 10 GVSU Preview