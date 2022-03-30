MTU Hockey’s Karow signs tryoout agreement with Texas Stars

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior defenseman Michael Karow has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Texas Stars—the primary affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Karow, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, transferred to Michigan Tech in the offseason and skated in all 37 games for the Huskies in 2021-22. He tallied a career-high 10 points with two goals and eight assists and was +13.

Karow helped anchor a Tech defense that ranked third in the nation in penalty killing percentage and fourth in scoring defense. He scored the overtime game-winner at Ferris State (Feb. 18).

Prior to Michigan Tech, Karow played four seasons and 131 games at Boston College from 2017-21. He tallied a goal and 14 assists for the Eagles and served as an alternate captain in 2020-21. The Eagles were three-time Hockey East Regular Season Champions.

Karow was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and also played 58 games in the USHL for the Youngstown Phantoms in 2016-17 and registered 21 points (four goals, 17 assists).

