MSP Wakefield Post says stay home Wednesday

A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.
A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.(MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post is asking the public to please stay home Wednesday and not travel if you do not have to.

According to a statement posted at 8:15 a.m. CT on the MSP mobile app, roads in the western U.P. are extremely icy and dangerous. Click here to see MDOT traffic cameras.

Schools in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties are closed Wednesday.

There is also an approaching snowstorm, with heavy snow expected into Thursday. Click here for the latest weather alerts.

