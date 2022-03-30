Most popular baby names in Michigan for 2022 released

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Names.org released the Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan in 2022 Wednesday based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

Each year, the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880.

For boys, Noah ranks No. 1 followed by Liam and Oliver. Lucas is a new name on the list this year.

Eight of Michigan’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the two names unique to Michigan are Theodore and Jack.

For girls, Amelia, Charlotte, and Olivia top the list. Harper and Eleanor are new names on the list this year.

Eight of Michigan’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the two names unique to Michigan are Harper and Eleanor.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Michigan in 2022:

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Henry

Elijah

Theodore

Jack

Benjamin

Lucas

William

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Michigan in 2022:

Amelia

Charlotte

Olivia

Sophia

Ava

Emma

Harper

Evelyn

Eleanor

Isabella

