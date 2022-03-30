Michigan Tech University conducts food survey of Western Upper Peninsula

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Tech University study seeks to answer questions about food insecurity in the Western U.P.

Michigan Tech University is conducting a food survey of Keweenaw, Houghton, Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, and Ontonagon counties. The survey asks questions about where people get their food, if they have experienced food insecurity, and how far they travel to buy food.

It is open to residents 18 years and older who live in one of the six counties. MTU Assistant Professor of Environmental and Energy Justice Dr. Angie Carter says the goal of this survey is to improve food programs in those counties.

“We hope that these survey data will inform the next steps as we work together on future projects and develop infrastructure and programs to better meet the needs of Western U.P. residents,” Dr. Carter said.

Thursday, March 31 is the last day to complete the survey online.

If interested in filling one out, the survey can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.