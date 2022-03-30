Marquette therapist provides guidance for healing from loss by suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Historically considered a taboo subject, a death by suicide is not often discussed publicly by those coping with the loss.

Alex Ellis is a therapist at Great Lakes Recovery Centers in Marquette. When it comes to grieving after a death by suicide, she calls the process “complicated.”

“There’s a lot of healing in this,” said Ellis. “Sometimes, what’s difficult is facing it and being able to talk about it because I think we tend to want to not talk about it.”

The latest data from the state health department shows the suicide rate increased 28% in Michigan from 2009 to 2019. During that time, the eastern U.P. had the state’s highest age-adjusted suicide rate.

Meantime, more conversations about suicide are happening, too. For friends and family of those who die this way, Ellis says it is a very different level of grief.

“I think there’s a lot of shame and guilt with that because we tend to go to the ‘what ifs, the whys, what could have I done differently’ and going down that road,” she stated.

Ellis wants grievers to give themselves kindness and patience, and says conversations can help, even when “healing is not linear” She has a message on her board for anyone struggling: “You are enough.”

“The brain can trick us into thinking we are not enough or maybe the world would be better without us,” she explained. “And that’s not true.”

Ellis wants those who are struggling to know there are counselors and therapists out there to listen.

“If they’re also struggling,” she said, “you can seek out help with your primary care doctor and get referrals. There’s absolutely that care there.”

Great Lakes Recovery Centers also has an Access Center, which you can call at 906-228-9696 to get connected with the proper therapeutical services. You can also contact any private practice therapists in your respective area. If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

You can also find resources here.

