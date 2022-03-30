Advertisement

Marq-Tran fixed bus routes returning May 1 as Altran tests expanded services

A Marq-Tran bus driving downtown.
A Marq-Tran bus driving downtown.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two public transportation services are adapting to make it easier to get where you need to go.

Marq-Tran’s fixed routes are returning on May 1, it only offered door-to-door service since the start of the pandemic. There will be a change to the schedule.

“We will be starting all of our fixed routes at 6:00 a.m. Two of those fixed routes will be stopping at 10:00 a.m. and the rest will stop at 11:00 a.m. This is called a peak hour route,” said Bill Geller, Marq-Tran Director.

Marq-Tran says effective service continues during busy travel times.

“What we did is we evaluated what times are slower on our buses so we decided that if we shut down two of the routes from 10-1 and the rest will be shut down 11-1 and then all routes will resume at 1:00 p.m. and then run their normal times,” said Geller.

Door-to-door service will still be available. In the meantime, Altran is working to reach more people in remote areas of Alger County. It’s running a pilot program for Chatham, Trenary, Eben Junction, and all the places in-between. Altran director Paige Eaton says this offers easier access to important resources.

“We’re hoping to assist people with their commute to doctors’ offices, work, shopping in the area whether they have to go back into Munising or not,” said Eaton.

The trial started March 1, it’s been extended until the end of April. Eaton says the pilot hasn’t received the amount of expected interest.

For bus scheduling click here for Marq-Tran and here for Altran.

