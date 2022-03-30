Ishpeming native appears on The Tonight Show
Dorothea Taylor participated in a fan drum-off against Questlove
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming native made a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
Dorothea Taylor played and helped instruct The Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps, a musical group in Ishpeming.
She was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a segment featuring talented grandmas.
Taylor is 71 years old and has been playing the drums for 58 years. Taylor now lives in South Carolina.
