Ishpeming native appears on The Tonight Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming native made a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Dorothea Taylor played and helped instruct The Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps, a musical group in Ishpeming.

She was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a segment featuring talented grandmas.

Taylor is 71 years old and has been playing the drums for 58 years. Taylor now lives in South Carolina.

