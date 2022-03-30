Advertisement

Ishpeming native appears on The Tonight Show

Dorothea Taylor participated in a fan drum-off against Questlove
Dorothea Taylor, born and raised in Ishpeming, was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show...
Dorothea Taylor, born and raised in Ishpeming, was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.(NBC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming native made a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Dorothea Taylor played and helped instruct The Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps, a musical group in Ishpeming.

She was featured Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a segment featuring talented grandmas.

Taylor is 71 years old and has been playing the drums for 58 years. Taylor now lives in South Carolina.

