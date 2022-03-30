Advertisement

Ice shanty removal deadline coming March 31

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Following Michigan's mandatory removal dates, ice shanties still may be used but must be removed daily from the ice. (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers about the deadline for removing ice shanties. Thursday, March 31 is that deadline. After that, permanent structures must be off the ice.

You can still continue to use temporary ones after that time. The DNR is using this time to remind the public about the dangers of changing ice conditions as well as ice shanty removal.

“This is a time where we see people taking chances that they really shouldn’t take, no fish is worth that, and it’s also time to remind folks to get their ice shanties off the ice by midnight tomorrow except for the temporary shacks,” said John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer for the DNR.

There are stiff fines for not removing the permanent ones, especially if your shack falls through the ice. If your shack does go through the ice and a government agency has to retrieve it you can be fined by courts up to $500 dollars or face 30 days in jail or both.

