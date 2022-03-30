Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs largest infrastructure plan in Michigan history

The $4.8 billion bill will invest in fixing roads, bridges and protect drinking water. It will also expand high-speed internet, improve parks, and build affordable housing.(WNDU)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Billions of dollars from the federal government will be spent to improve Michigan’s infrastructure. Governor Whitmer signed the spending plan that passed the legislature last week with strong bipartisan support.

Nearly $5 billion will be invested in Michigan’s infrastructure. Governor Whitmer says this will grow our economy, support 110,000 jobs and create history.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan also makes the single largest investment in our state and local parks in Michigan history,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Included in this plan is the biggest local parks investment ever. $20 million is budgeted for outdoor recreation in the U.P. This includes building a new ski jump at Copper Peak, hoping to be completed in 2024 with the first event in the winter of 2025.

$65 million will be administered by the DNR in grants to support 4,000 local parks across the state.

“We’ve also been able to get outside, even in the height of the pandemic and enjoy our beautiful parks, which really set us apart from anywhere else in the world frankly,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Throughout Michigan, $250 million will be used to improve access to broadband internet.

“Both housing and high-speed internet form the basis for economic success in today’s day in age,” said God. Whitmer.

$2 billion will help improve drinking water, $150 million will go towards housing needs and $317 million towards improving Michigan roads.

“This plan will support 4,000 jobs just fixing freeway ramps, improving vital commercial corridors and keeping drivers safe on the road,” said Gov. Whitmer.

In addition, $46 million will help fund first responders in areas that experienced population loss during the 2020 census.

Read more about the infrastructure here.

