Gov. Whitmer signs Building Michigan Together Plan Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan Wednesday, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy, create jobs and benefit families in every region of the state.

The plan will improve transportation, water and high-speed internet infrastructure in every region of the state.

“The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest investments in our infrastructure in Michigan history. With this plan, we’re building on our work to improve our roads, water, and high-speed internet. I’m particularly proud of the fact that this plan makes the single largest investment in Michigan history in our state and local parks, empowering hundreds of local economies,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to our congressional delegation for sending us these resources and proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and ensure our infrastructure is reliable for generations to come.

In Grand Rapids, Governor Whitmer gathered with local and state officials, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and community members in downtown Grand Rapids to celebrate the plan’s record investment in Michigan’s local parks and recreation facilities.

More details about the Building Michigan Together Plan can be found on Michigan.gov.

“The plan’s investment in parks will benefit thousands of local parks and drive progress on ambitious and creative projects in three uniquely Michigan settings, including the Grand River Greenway in Grand Rapids,” Whitmer said. “Together, we can take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the outdoor places at the heart of many Michigan cities and towns that encourage play, connect neighbors, and anchor communities.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan will invest in several notable local parks project across Michigan, including:

Grand Rapids: $55 million to expand the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids, a project that will revitalize the downtown area with 26 acres of new and rehabbed urban park space, increased public access to the Grand River and development of 28 miles of interconnected community trails.

Detroit: $60 million to develop the Joe Louis Greenway, a nearly 30-mile, interconnected biking and walking trail system – extending from the Detroit Riverfront to Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck – that will help revitalize and green Michigan’s largest urban center.

Upper Peninsula: $20 million to fund development of a variety of rural outdoor recreation projects, including a new ski jump at Copper Peak, in the U.P.

Read more about the Copper Peak funding here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.