Dickinson County diner opens arcade addition

A young customer plays an arcade game
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County diner now offers arcade games for patrons to enjoy.

Happy Daze in Norway opened its arcade room last week. You can find classic games like space invaders, pinball machines, and racing games.

The game room is next to the main dining area. Customers can also order drinks, milkshakes, and snacks from the game room. Staff said the arcade games have drawn appeal from families.

“We have had a lot of grandparents bring their grandkids in. When we opened last week, we had three different families come in and they were all grandparents with their kids having a blast. I think the grandparents were having more fun than the kids!” said Marissa Morgan, Happy Daze Server & Arcade Operator.

Morgan said the diner found the arcade games from downstate and the diner is excited to share classic games with the community.

