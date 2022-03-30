Advertisement

Alger County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off ice in Munising Bay

Avoid ice at Grand Island Landing in Munising Bay.
Avoid ice at Grand Island Landing in Munising Bay.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay off the ice in Munising Bay commonly known as Grand Island Landing.

There has been a pressure crack that opened up from the mainland across the West Channel to Grand island. One part of the crack is nearly two feet tall and you can’t see it until you’re almost on top of it, the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff’s Office advises snowmobilers and all others to steer clear of this area on Lake Superior in Munising Bay.

The Grand Island Landing ice should be avoided for the remainder of the season for everyone’s safety, the Sheriff said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
One of Bellin Health's clinics in Iron Mountain
Bellin Health doctor shares how to keep your Vitamin D levels up
A look at the US-2 & US-45 intersection in Watersmeet, March 30, 2022.
MSP Wakefield Post says stay home Wednesday
If you or someone you know is having a baby in the near future and looking for some name...
Most popular baby names in Michigan for 2022 released

Latest News

Thirty high school students will be in Gladstone working on a construction project and learning...
Upper Peninsula Construction Council to hold first Building Trades Summer Camp in Gladstone
Superior Alliance for Independent Living
SAIL receives new action track chair
Michigan Tech University Western U.P. Food Survey
Michigan Tech University conducts food survey of Western Upper Peninsula
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Following Michigan's mandatory removal dates, ice shanties still...
Ice shanty removal deadline coming March 31