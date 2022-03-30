Alger County Sheriff’s Office: Stay off ice in Munising Bay

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay off the ice in Munising Bay commonly known as Grand Island Landing.

There has been a pressure crack that opened up from the mainland across the West Channel to Grand island. One part of the crack is nearly two feet tall and you can’t see it until you’re almost on top of it, the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff’s Office advises snowmobilers and all others to steer clear of this area on Lake Superior in Munising Bay.

The Grand Island Landing ice should be avoided for the remainder of the season for everyone’s safety, the Sheriff said.

