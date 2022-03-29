Winter weather advisories in effect as midweek storm brings ice, rain, snow

A moisture-rich Central Plains weather system makes its way to Upper Michigan late Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy rounds of widespread snow, sleet, freezing rain and non-freezing rain through the midweek. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to near a quarter of an inch are possible especially in the highlands west by Wednesday morning. Precipitation transitions to freezing rain and rain during the afternoon, then to another round of mixed precipitation Wednesday evening. Thursday is a transition to snow showers U.P. wide -- wet snow early then dry snow towards the evening. Snow accumulations by the end of Friday: around a foot of snow for the western half of the U.P. with 13″ to 15″ in the higher elevations and the eastern counties ranging 3″-6″.

In addition to hazardous road conditions, storm impacts include sporadic power outages, damaged trees and localized flooding nearshore.

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Scattered snow chances continue over the weekend with an approaching Northern Plains system, followed by a trend to mild seasonal weather early next week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with freezing rain and sleet early, rain in the afternoon, freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then snow showers west later in the evening; east through southeast winds 10-20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest winds belts, diminishing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday through Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Monday, April 1st: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of mixed rain and snow in the evening; warm

>Highs: 40s

