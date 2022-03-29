Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today returns April 4 on FOX UP

Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon Airs Monday-Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon Airs Monday-Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET on FOX UP(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Morning Anchor Elizabeth Peterson and Live Reporter Tia Trudgeon bring back the tradition of Upper Michigan Today to the TV6 & FOX UP studio.

From 1973 to 1992 U.P. viewers tuned into the Upper Michigan Today program on TV6. Peterson and Trudgeon look forward to carrying on the tradition and covering what’s trending and relevant in the region.

Upper Michigan Today with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET on FOX UP. Watch the debut Monday, April 4.

