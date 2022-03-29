Advertisement

U.P. Pink Power walk coming April 30

The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula
The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power’s annual fund raising walk is coming at the end of April. Now is the time for those who will join the event to get out and collect pledges.

The 17-mile-walk helps U.P. Pink Power raise money for “paying it forward” to help those fighting the fight whether it be disease, tragedies or illness of any kind. The walk will take participants from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Over the years the group has helped more than 1,100 people and raised more than $256,000 dollars.

“Just imagine this small town group of women and their supporters has reached a milestone of paying it forward in the dollar amount of a quarter million dollars and so when people want to know why we’re so passionate about it, it’s because we can help somebody,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power Committee Member.

The U.P. Pink Power walk is Saturday April 30. Start time is 10 in the morning and it ends at the new Up North Lodge events building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Community Foundation scholarships deadline is April 1
At least 130 bags of food were put together at A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer. They are...
Gogebic County students contribute to Eat Smart Knapsack Program
McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette looking for lifeguards
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (03/29/2022)