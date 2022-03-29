U.P. Pink Power walk coming April 30

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power’s annual fund raising walk is coming at the end of April. Now is the time for those who will join the event to get out and collect pledges.

The 17-mile-walk helps U.P. Pink Power raise money for “paying it forward” to help those fighting the fight whether it be disease, tragedies or illness of any kind. The walk will take participants from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Over the years the group has helped more than 1,100 people and raised more than $256,000 dollars.

“Just imagine this small town group of women and their supporters has reached a milestone of paying it forward in the dollar amount of a quarter million dollars and so when people want to know why we’re so passionate about it, it’s because we can help somebody,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power Committee Member.

The U.P. Pink Power walk is Saturday April 30. Start time is 10 in the morning and it ends at the new Up North Lodge events building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.