Spring storm could reduce summer road projects

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is ready to keep roads safe amid more wintry weather.

Despite the busy winter the commission is planning on being fully staffed as usual this week. It is still following its winter schedule.

Crews are prepared to salt, sand, or plow depending on what mother nature brings. However, the commission says this spring storm may lower the number of maintenance projects it will get to this summer.

“Last winter was a really light winter so we were able to do more paving and more maintenance on our road systems but this year I don’t think we’ll have that luxury and we’ll be looking to make sure that we won’t be doing any additional work than we’ve planned,” said Jim Iwanicki, Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager.

The commission says that after its winter schedule is done, it will take a look at expenses and adjust summer programs based on money spent.

