National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrated

"The run does several things. It gives the Vietnam veterans the welcome home they never got," says Iraq war veteran and rider Kelly Perry of Louisiana.  (Source: KLTV)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, nearly 150 people participated in a celebration of National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.

UP Health System Home Care and Hospice administrators put on the event. They wanted to show their appreciation toward veterans and connect them with veterans in hospice.

“We have many patients that are veterans and it’s important that we work together with other veterans for them to communicate with each other because they have been through something very different than any of us civilians have been through,” said Gayle Descambo, the UP Health System Home Care and Hospice account executive.

John Lancour is from Escanaba, the veteran says he took this opportunity to relate to others who served in Vietnam.

“It’s nice to see the folks that are a little older than me and talk to them about their years in the military, so it’s really nice to talk to other people that are willing to tell you about their stories,” said Lancour.

The event included a picnic lunch and a tour of the U.P. Military Museum which showcases a Vietnam War exhibit.

