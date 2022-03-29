Advertisement

Mental Health in the U.P.: Caring for children goes beyond the classroom

Delta County education consultant encourages mental health initiatives, resources for students, parents.
Delta-Schoolcraft ISD
Delta-Schoolcraft ISD(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data from 2018, Delta County has the highest rate of suicide for ages 12-24, over the past 20 years, in all of Michigan.

“That’s been very concerning and one of our goals is to really address that and start providing more support for students,” said Kristine Paulsen, educational consultant at Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District.

Active Minds, a national organization focusing on mental health, reports that 80% of high school students in 2020 said that COVID-19 has added stress or anxiety to their lives.

The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD surveyed middle and high school students and found several students struggle with anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide.

“We know it’s not just a small number of kids. We know there are kids out there that are struggling and we need to talk about it,” Paulsen said.

So now, Delta County’s mental health task force is enabling schools to provide resources to students.

“What’s great is it took different initiatives and different organizations together all around the idea of ‘what can we do as a community to improve the mental health services for our youth?’” Paulsen said.

But mental health care needs to go beyond the classroom. Parents and caregivers play an important role in children’s mental health.

With practice, they can learn to care for emotional needs the same way they do for physical needs.

“When it comes to mental health, oftentimes our kids don’t feel comfortable talking about it and parents don’t know what to do,” Paulsen said

Caring for the whole child is crucial to their social-emotional well-being.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Community Foundation scholarships deadline is April 1
At least 130 bags of food were put together at A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer. They are...
Gogebic County students contribute to Eat Smart Knapsack Program
The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula
U.P. Pink Power walk coming April 30
McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette looking for lifeguards
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (03/29/2022)