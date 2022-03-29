Mental Health in the U.P.: Caring for children goes beyond the classroom

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data from 2018, Delta County has the highest rate of suicide for ages 12-24, over the past 20 years, in all of Michigan.

“That’s been very concerning and one of our goals is to really address that and start providing more support for students,” said Kristine Paulsen, educational consultant at Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District.

Active Minds, a national organization focusing on mental health, reports that 80% of high school students in 2020 said that COVID-19 has added stress or anxiety to their lives.

The Delta-Schoolcraft ISD surveyed middle and high school students and found several students struggle with anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide.

“We know it’s not just a small number of kids. We know there are kids out there that are struggling and we need to talk about it,” Paulsen said.

So now, Delta County’s mental health task force is enabling schools to provide resources to students.

“What’s great is it took different initiatives and different organizations together all around the idea of ‘what can we do as a community to improve the mental health services for our youth?’” Paulsen said.

But mental health care needs to go beyond the classroom. Parents and caregivers play an important role in children’s mental health.

With practice, they can learn to care for emotional needs the same way they do for physical needs.

“When it comes to mental health, oftentimes our kids don’t feel comfortable talking about it and parents don’t know what to do,” Paulsen said

Caring for the whole child is crucial to their social-emotional well-being.

