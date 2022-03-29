Kandles for Kids supports U.P. children in foster care

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family bonding activity, quickly turned into a charitable mission. Kandles for Kids keeps the Olsen family creative while they raise money for Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula.

The Olsens use recycled materials sourced via donations to make their candles. They don’t “sell” their candles per se, but rather offer them with hopes of receiving a donation in return.

Barb, Kandles for Kids’ matriarch, says she wants to keep all of their products affordable for everybody.

The family donates the money to be spent on birthday presents for the 400 U.P. kids living in foster care.

Alissa Olsen explains why this mission is so important to her:

100% of the proceeds of Kandles for Kids benefits U.P. foster kids.

You can support this mission by “purchasing” a candle, or by donating candle-making materials to Child and Family Services at Chippewa Square in Marquette.

Barb details the materials her family needs to make candles, and shares which craft shows you can find her at.

Kandles for Kids is accepting donations of wax, crayons, eyeshadow, cups, other vessels, other candle-making materials.

You can check out Kandles for Kids on Facebook.

