Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan
WLUC File Photo
UPDATE: M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising reopens
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
New York AG asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who waved Confederate flag pleads guilty in Capitol riot
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden hosts Singapore’s prime minister, says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis
Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth...
Husband arrested for wife’s killing 1 week after she filed for divorce, police say and records show