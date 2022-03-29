Gogebic County students contribute to Eat Smart Knapsack Program

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from GOISD center-based programs helped fill bags with food at A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer. But, it was not for themselves.

For the third time this year, the Eat Smart Knapsack Program put these bags together for students who are in dire need.

“It’s to help supplement their food during these holiday breaks and to make sure they have what they need during that time,” said Ashley Dennis, one of the program’s partners.

At least 130 bags included protein, fruit, vegetables, peanut butter, and jelly. This is the program’s 7th year, and A.D. Johnston sophomore Isaak Fyle has helped the last couple of years.

“Those who need help with the breaks and whatnot, it’s just an awesome program,” he stated. “Why not help your community? It’s a great thing.”

MSU 4H students also helped with the effort. Fyle praised his peers for stepping up to the plate and lending a helping hand.

“A lot of {my peers} don’t necessarily have the same motor skills that all of us do, but they are able to out here,” said Fyle. “They’re here. They’re doing it. It’s awesome to see.”

The food was donated through community resources and the three local supermarkets. Sara Lee also donated at least 130 loaves of its bread.

Dennis’ program partner, Crystal Suzik, hopes more of this assistance spreads across the area.

“We hope to have this around beyond me and Ashley,” Suzik said. “We’re hoping that this program is picked up and we leave behind a legacy of it. We hope our community keeps putting forth the effort to keep our children healthy and strong.”

The bags will be distributed to students in each of the county’s four school districts before their scheduled spring breaks in April.

