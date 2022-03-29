First round of winter storm impacts comes tonight

A strong storm system will take shape in the central plains today. The most recent models show the track moving across Lake Michigan through the eastern U.P. by Thursday. Tonight through tomorrow morning we’re looking at a freezing rain/sleet/snow mixture. Roads will be icy in the morning. Then, we’re looking at freezing rain and rain during the afternoon. Followed by another round of mixed precip tomorrow evening and finally a transition to wet heavy snow by Thursday! Snow amounts will easily be around a foot of snow for the western half of the U.P. with 13″ to 15″ in the higher elevations and the eastern counties will be around 3″-6″. Plan on hazardous travel conditions with icy/slushy roads and blowing snow limiting visibility on Thursday! Wind gusts will exceed 35mph. Scattered power outages will also be likely!

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Morning freezing rain/sleet/snow. Then freezing rain and rain during the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: A wintry mix in the east early in the morning. Otherwise, widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north.

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for evening snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Monday: Warmer with sunshine

>Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.