Community Foundation scholarships deadline is April 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attention high school seniors, the Community Foundation of Marquette County has scholarships available and the deadline to apply is coming quickly.

The foundation has more than 50 different scholarships available to students in Marquette County. Each year the foundation distributes more than $130,000 in scholarships. That deadline to apply? It’s no April fools day joke, this Friday, April 1.

“Especially with it closing this Friday right before spring break for students, get on their, check it out on our website, apply for them because you’ll be thanking yourself later, as a person paying back student debt, I recommend it,” said Emma Schultz, Community Foundation Program Associate.

When applying you’ll need to provide your class ranking and latest GPA, the name of the college or university you’ll be attending as well as what field of study you’ll be pursuing.

