City of Marquette looking for lifeguards

McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is looking for lifeguards this spring and summer. If you’re at least 16 years old their are two waterfront certification and recertification courses available in April and May.

The courses are put on by the Red Cross and include water rescue instruction and CPR. The Marquette Fire Department says the lifeguard jobs could be a great fit for those interested in community service.

“It’s a good community service, you get to hang outside all day in the nice weather on the beach, but it also helps our community by making sure everyone at the beach is safe and especially if you have a drive to be in the service later on this is a good stepping point to start out,” said Brandon Cory from the MFD.

The lifeguard certification courses are April 29-May 2. Recertification courses are May 3 & 4. You must register by April 22 for either courses. If you’re interested contact Jen Jakubowski at (906) 225-8596 or email at jjakubowski@marquettemi.gov.

