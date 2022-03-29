City of Marquette appoints new Chief of Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Chief of Police passed the torch to the next man in charge.

At a City Commission Meeting on Monday night, the new Chief of Police Ryan Grimm was appointed in a 7-0 vote.

Four presentations were given including a re-accreditation for the Marquette City Police Department.

The commission members took turns expressing their appreciation for what retiring Chief of Police Blake Riebodlt has done for the community

They also affirmed their trust in what Lieutenant Grimm will do for the city as the new Chief of Police.

“I just like to thank my accreditation team and the entire police department for their efforts,” Lieutenant Grimm said. “It definitely took a village to make this happen and the hard work is so appreciated.”

Lieutenant Grimm has 20 years of experience in law enforcement and will start in his new role on April 11.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.