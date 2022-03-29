Advertisement

City of Marquette appoints new Chief of Police

New Chief of Police appointed.
New Chief of Police appointed.(Tyler Markle)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Chief of Police passed the torch to the next man in charge.

At a City Commission Meeting on Monday night, the new Chief of Police Ryan Grimm was appointed in a 7-0 vote.

Four presentations were given including a re-accreditation for the Marquette City Police Department.

The commission members took turns expressing their appreciation for what retiring Chief of Police Blake Riebodlt has done for the community

They also affirmed their trust in what Lieutenant Grimm will do for the city as the new Chief of Police.

“I just like to thank my accreditation team and the entire police department for their efforts,” Lieutenant Grimm said. “It definitely took a village to make this happen and the hard work is so appreciated.”

Lieutenant Grimm has 20 years of experience in law enforcement and will start in his new role on April 11.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUC File Photo
UPDATE: M-28 between Chocolay Township and Munising reopens
A woman was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the 3300 block of...
One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
storm system
An active week with strong storm system

Latest News

The Wilson Creek Café made over 3,500 Varenyky’s (Pierogi’s) and over 2,500 Holubtsi (Cabbage...
Café serves thousands during Ukraine fundraiser
The tutoring helps those in the Houghton area better understand computers and other forms of...
MTU professors & students resume in-person BASIC sessions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to...
Building Michigan Together Week kicks off with Gov. Whitmer detailing infrastruture plan
Two of the college’s hospitality management classes run the dining room and kitchen at ‘Chez...
NMU hospitality students get hands-on restaurant experience