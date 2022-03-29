Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort to close for season

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County ski resort will soon close for the season.

Big Powderhorn had thousands hit the slopes over the course of the season with all of the trails groomed with fresh snow.

General Manager Bruce Noren says it was another growth year in skier numbers compared to last winter. he says one of the reasons why is because of the lack of snow in the southern U.P.

“There wasn’t a whole of snow further south,” said Noren. “And so a lot of our customer base comes from those southern areas. We get a lot of snow up here, they hear about it for the natural snow, and that’s been a great boost to our business.”

The resort will be closed Wednesday because of the icy weather on the way. It will be open, however, from Thursday to Saturday before closing for the season.

The hope is to see more growth next winter.

