Advertisement

Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort to close for season

The resort’s general manager says this winter was another growth year in skier numbers
The resort's general manager says it will be closed for the season after Saturday.
The resort's general manager says it will be closed for the season after Saturday.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County ski resort will soon close for the season.

Big Powderhorn had thousands hit the slopes over the course of the season with all of the trails groomed with fresh snow.

General Manager Bruce Noren says it was another growth year in skier numbers compared to last winter. he says one of the reasons why is because of the lack of snow in the southern U.P.

“There wasn’t a whole of snow further south,” said Noren. “And so a lot of our customer base comes from those southern areas. We get a lot of snow up here, they hear about it for the natural snow, and that’s been a great boost to our business.”

The resort will be closed Wednesday because of the icy weather on the way. It will be open, however, from Thursday to Saturday before closing for the season.

The hope is to see more growth next winter.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Investigators: MSHS student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide
Jeff Olson turned tragedy into action 10 years ago; his passion & work continues
Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim
City of Marquette appoints new police chief
The WUPHD is located in Hancock
COVID-19 Omicron subvariant detected in Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Inside the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, nearly 150 people participated in a celebration of...
National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrated
Students from GOISD center-based programs helped fill bags with food at A.D. Johnston High...
Gogebic County students contribute to Eat Smart Knapsack Program
After 17-year-old Marquette High School senior Jordan DeMay tragically committed suicide after...
The dangers of ‘sextortion:’ how to protect yourself from being manipulated
Judge Chris Ninomiya serves the 41st Circuit Court in Dickinson, Iron, and Menominee Counties
U.P. judge appointed to Child Abuse Task Force
Dial 911
The dangers of ‘sextortion:’ how to protect yourself